Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh Clinches Bronze As India Shoots Second Medal

PARIS: The Indian shooting duo of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh has clinched the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team shooting event against South Korea on Day 4 of the Paris Olympics 2024.

The Indian duo defeated the Korean pair of Xue Li and Wonho Lee 16-8, who finished fourth with 579 points and 18 perfect shots, in the bronze medal match.

India led 4-2 after the third series and extended their lead to 8-2 after the fifth. Although South Korea narrowed the gap to 10-6 after the eighth series, the Indian duo maintained their composure to secure a comfortable victory.