Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh Clinches Bronze As India Shoots Second Medal

PARIS: The Indian shooting duo of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh has clinched the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team shooting event against South Korea on Day 4 of the Paris Olympics 2024.
The Indian duo defeated the Korean pair of Xue Li and Wonho Lee 16-8, who finished fourth with 579 points and 18 perfect shots, in the bronze medal match.
India led 4-2 after the third series and extended their lead to 8-2 after the fifth. Although South Korea narrowed the gap to 10-6 after the eighth series, the Indian duo maintained their composure to secure a comfortable victory.
By doing so, Manu Bhaker has scripted history by becoming the first athlete in the history of independent India to bag two medals in a single Olympics edition.
As far as her partner Sarabjot is concerned, this marks his first Olympic medal.
This happens to be the second medal for India in the ongoing Paris Olympics after Bhaker had earlier opened India's account in the medals tally by clinching a bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre in Paris on Sunday, July 28.
Notably, India had a turbulent start as Korea emerged on top in the first round with a score of 20.5 to 18.8.
However, the Indian duo made a strong comeback in the second round, with Manu scoring 10.7 and Sarabjot 10.5, winning the round as Korea managed only 19.9.
There was no looking back for India from thereon as the Indians emerged victorious in the third round as well, with both Manu and Sarabjot scoring 10.4 each while Korea scored 19.8.
The Indian team consolidated their lead to 6-2, with Manu's consistent shots above 10 and Sarabjot's slight misstep with a 9.6. Manu's steady performance, including a 10.5, ensured another round win as Korea scored 19.5.