Paris Olympics 2024: Men's Triathlon Race Postponed To Wednesday Due To Seine Pollution Levels

PARIS: In a significant turn of event, the men's triathlon at the Paris Olympics will not go ahead as planned on Tuesday as pollution levels in the Seine remain too high, World Triathlon said in a statement.

This delay has delivered a huge blow to organizers and has left the athletes in a state of uncertainty.

The race has now been postponed to Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. (0845 GMT) and will take place immediately after the women's event, which is scheduled for 8 a.m. that day.

Earlier, organizers had exuded confidence regarding the prospect of the improvement in water quality just in time for the race after heavy rains last Friday and Saturday dirtied the river.