Paris Olympics 2024: Top Indian Athletes To Watch Out For On Day 4

PARIS: Tuesday will mark the fourth day of the ongoing Paris Olympic Games 2024 and all eyes will now rest on the athletes who will be in action on this day.

With Manu Bhaker standing on the cusp of history, India has a golden opportunity to claim glory in the Paris Olympics.

Bhaker, who has already opened India's account in the medal tally by clinching the bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event, will get another shot at a podium finish, as she along with her partner Sarabjot Singh, will be looking to bag the bronze medal in the 10 m air pistol mixed team event on Tuesday.