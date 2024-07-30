Paris Olympics 2024: Top Indian Athletes To Watch Out For On Day 4

PARIS: Tuesday will mark the fourth day of the ongoing Paris Olympic Games 2024 and all eyes will now rest on the athletes who will be in action on this day.
With Manu Bhaker standing on the cusp of history, India has a golden opportunity to claim glory in the Paris Olympics.
Bhaker, who has already opened India's account in the medal tally by clinching the bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event, will get another shot at a podium finish, as she along with her partner Sarabjot Singh, will be looking to bag the bronze medal in the 10 m air pistol mixed team event on Tuesday.
If the Indian duo emerges victorious in their bronze medal match, then Manu Bhaker will achieve a tremendous feat by becoming the first Indian to win 2 medals in the same edition of the Olympics, and bring home India's second bronze of this year's games.
The Indian pair has a fairly good chance to emerge on top as Manu looks to be in good form while her partner Sarabjot has also produced impressive performance, managing to find his rhythm at the right time as he narrowly missed out on reaching the men's single event final.
On the other hand, the Indian men's hockey team is set to battle it out against Ireland on Tuesday to keep their medal hopes alive.
The draw to Argentina proved to be costly for the 'Men in Blue' in a group that has Australia and Belgium, who have registered two wins.
Henceforth, the Irish challenge is a must-win match for India as the race to the quarterfinals heats up.
As far as Badminton is concerned, excited fans were unlucky to miss out a chance to see Satwik-Chirag in action on July 29 as their opponents pulled out of the competition.
The Indian shuttler duo are already in the quarterfinals but will be aiming to gather momentum before the final 8 stages.
Meanwhile, Balraj Panwar is in contention for a medal and he has kept India's hopes alive in rowing and will be in action in the quarterfinals of the men's singles sculls.
Being the only rower, he will be shouldering the hopes of a medal alone and will aim for another top performance.
The boxers will also look to impress on the grand stage while the archers will look to make up for the previous results.
