Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra Set To Defend Olympic Title; Indian Hockey Team Eyes For Bronze On Day 13

PARIS: India will look for redemption on Day 13 of the Paris Olympics after a series of disappointing results in the last few days.

Reigning Olympic champion and India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra will be seen in action today as his eyes are set on defending his title.

The Tokyo gold medalist will go for Olympic glory when he takes the track in the men's javelin throw final late in the night as per the Indian standard time.

The Indian javelin thrower has already said that he prioritized the Olympics over other tournaments and he missed multiple Diamond League events to remain fit for the same.