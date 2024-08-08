Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra Set To Defend Olympic Title; Indian Hockey Team Eyes For Bronze On Day 13

PARIS: India will look for redemption on Day 13 of the Paris Olympics after a series of disappointing results in the last few days.
Reigning Olympic champion and India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra will be seen in action today as his eyes are set on defending his title.
The Tokyo gold medalist will go for Olympic glory when he takes the track in the men's javelin throw final late in the night as per the Indian standard time.
The Indian javelin thrower has already said that he prioritized the Olympics over other tournaments and he missed multiple Diamond League events to remain fit for the same.
Chopra, while speaking to the broadcaster, admitted about the massive pressure resting on his shoulders to bring home a medal.
"I kept the Olympics as my priority so I did not compete too much in other competitions and it was a good start here. Now the only effort is to keep myself healthy, fit and arrive in the finals and give my hundred percent here," Neeraj said after topping his group with an outstanding score of 89.34m in the qualifying round.
Having clinched gold in the Olympics last time, Neeraj was asked about his state of mind during the round.
He replied by saying, "Look, it definitely remains in my mind, but let me tell you the truth, when I was on the field, nothing like this was in my mind. The only thought in my mind was that whatever work I have come to do now."
Apart from Neeraj Chopra, the attention will also be on the Indian men's hockey team, who suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the semi-final of the tournament.
Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh expressed his disappointment over this loss, calling it one of the hardest moments of his life and said that India were focusing on not returning empty-handed from Paris.
ALSO READ: Paris Olympics: India’s table tennis campaign ends with women’s quarterfinal loss
ALSO WATCH: