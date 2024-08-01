Paris Olympics 2024: Star Boxer Nikhat Zareen Crashes Out In Pre-Quarters

PARIS: In a major upset, two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen crashed out of the Paris Olympics after losing to China's Wu Yu in the round of 16 of the women’s 50kg boxing event.

Gold medallist Wu Yu completely outclassed Zareen in an astonishingly lopsided bout which concluded with a scoreline of 5-0 on Thursday.

Nikhat was unseeded for the Paris Olympics as the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which is organizing the boxing competition, does not recognize the International Boxing Association (IBA), which conducts the world championship.

The star pugilist, considered to be one of India's strongest medal contenders coming into this match, was completely routed by her Chinese opponent.