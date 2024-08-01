Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale Clinches Bronze, Pushes India's Medal Tally To 3

PARIS: Shooter Swapnil Kusale has confirmed India's third medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics shooting competition after finishing in third position in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions final at the National Shooting Center in Châteauroux on Thursday.

The 28-year-old sealed a podium finish by ending up in third place with 195 in standing after 156.8 in the prone and 153.3 in the kneeling rounds.

Swapnil had previously finished seventh in the qualifying round with a total score of 590, including 38 inner 10s (Xs), from three positions.

Swapnil has scripted history by becoming the first Indian shooter to win an Olympic medal in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event.

The 29-year-old from Kambalwadi village near Kolhapur in Maharashtra has been competing in international events since 2012 but he had to wait another 12 years to make his Olympics debut at the Paris Games.