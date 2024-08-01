Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale Clinches Bronze, Pushes India's Medal Tally To 3

PARIS: Shooter Swapnil Kusale has confirmed India's third medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics shooting competition after finishing in third position in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions final at the National Shooting Center in Châteauroux on Thursday.
The 28-year-old sealed a podium finish by ending up in third place with 195 in standing after 156.8 in the prone and 153.3 in the kneeling rounds.
Swapnil had previously finished seventh in the qualifying round with a total score of 590, including 38 inner 10s (Xs), from three positions.
Swapnil has scripted history by becoming the first Indian shooter to win an Olympic medal in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event.
The 29-year-old from Kambalwadi village near Kolhapur in Maharashtra has been competing in international events since 2012 but he had to wait another 12 years to make his Olympics debut at the Paris Games.
The 50m rifle 3 Positions final includes three rounds of 15 shots each. The elimination round is conducted after 15 shots in kneeling, prone, and standing positions respectively.
It is to be noted that this happens to be India's third medal in the Paris Olympics so far. Interestingly, the previous two bronze medals also came in shooting.
Manu Bhaker opened the account for India on Monday, claiming a bronze in the women's 10m air pistol event, thereby making her the first Indian shooter to win an Olympic medal.
She emulated her heroics on Tuesday by winning another bronze with Sarabjot Singh in the 10m pistol mixed team event.
By doing so, the 22-year-old shooter from Haryana became the first Indian athlete in the post independence era to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics.
ALSO READ: Paris Games 2024: Turkey’s Olympic Shooter Takes The Internet By Storm With His Effortless Swag
ALSO WATCH: