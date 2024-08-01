Paris Games 2024: Turkey’s Olympic Shooter Takes The Internet By Storm With His Effortless Swag

PARIS: Amidst the ongoing Olympic Games, fans have gone into a frenzy on social media after a photo of Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec competing in the 10-metre air pistol mixed team event in Paris surfaced online.

The 51-year-old and his partner Sevval Ilayda Tarhan clinched the silver medal, but it was Dikec's unconventional approach to the competition that has grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

A photo of a seemingly relaxed Dikec competing without the typical shooting gear and with one hand in his pocket is doing the rounds on the internet and has gone viral.

Most shooters at the Olympic Games use ear protection when they shoot and wear specialized glasses that obscure the vision in one eye so that participants need not have to keep it closed, and sometimes feature tinted lenses to help with glare.