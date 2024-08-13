Paris Olympics 2024: Team India finish at 71st spot; USA-China-Japan occupy top three spots

Paris: USA ended the Paris Olympics 2024 at the top of the medal tally with a total of 126 medals, including 40 gold medals, 44 silver and 42 bronze medals on Sunday.

In second place is China, who ended their campaign with 40 gold, 27 silver, and 24 bronze medals, making it a total of 91 medals. The third place was bagged by Japan, who took home 20 golds, 12 silver and 13 bronze medals, which is a total of 45 medals. The Indian contingent finished at the 71st spot, with a silver medal and five bronze medals to their name, bringing home a total of six medals.

A contingent of 117 Indian athletes pursued medals and sporting glory at the marquee event.

India secured a total of six medals at the marquee event, including one silver and five bronze, according to Olympics.com.

Manu Bhaker clinched India’s first medal at these Games, earning bronze and becoming the first Indian woman to medal in Olympic shooting. She then made history by becoming the first Indian to win two medals in a single Olympic edition, following her mixed team 10m air pistol bronze with Sarabjot Singh. Her medal with Sarabjot was also the country’s first team medal in shooting.

Swapnil Kusale contributed a third medal in shooting, marking India’s largest haul in this sport at a single Olympics. It was India’s first-ever medal in the 50 m rifle three positions.

The Indian men’s hockey team repeated their Tokyo 2020 success by securing bronze in Paris. Neeraj Chopra further enhanced his Olympic legacy, claiming silver in the javelin throw and becoming the most successful individual Olympian from India. Since the Munich 1972 Games, team India won two successive bronze medals at the marquee event.

Aman Sehrawat added to the tally, becoming India’s youngest Olympic medallist with a bronze in wrestling.

Despite these achievements, India faced significant disappointments in Paris 2024. The nation narrowly missed out on six potential medals, with athletes finishing fourth in their events, including Lakshya Sen, Mirabai Chanu, and Manu Bhaker, who was close to securing a third medal. Also, the mixed team archery duo of Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat could not win a medal for India, losing the bronze medal match.

Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification just before a historic final of women’s 50 kg also contributed to the nation’s woes. (ANI)

