Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Pulls Off Stunning Comeback To Progress To Men's Doubles Quarterfinals

PARIS: British tennis legend Andy Murray and his doubles partner Dan Evans pulled off a stunning victory from the jaws of defeat as they got the better of Belgium's Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in a thrilling match at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.
The closely-fought contest was played on the clay courts of Roland Garros. Two-time Olympic singles champion Murray and his partner were the recipients of rousing support by a sizable British contingent on a hot and muggy night on Court Suzanne Lenglen as the British duo registered a 6-3 6-7(8) 11-9 victory to advance to the quarter-finals.
Earlier in the match, the British duo squandered two match points in a nail-biting second set tiebreak and looked to be heading out as the Belgians raced to a 9-7 lead in the third set.
Just when it seemed like the British pair were down and out for the second match in succession, Murray and Evans made an emphatic comeback to grind out a hard-fought victory with Evans banging a winning smash to spark jubilant celebrations from the British pair with Murray seemingly getting emotional.
In the previous round, Murray and Evans edged past Japan's Kei Nishikori and Taro Daniel in astonishing fashion, saving five successive match points in the final set when they trailed 9-4.
It may be noted that the 37-year-old former world number one, a three-time Grand Slam champion, will hang up his boots after the Olympics.
He still has got a chance to create a perfect ending to the final chapter of his career.
"What happened again was incredible, we're getting close," Evans told reporters. "Really close to doing something pretty special. I don't think he wants to go home."
"We know we need to perform at a really high level in a couple of days time to go through but you build confidence by winning matches like that," said Murray, who clinched singles golds in the London 2012 and Rio 2016 editions but pulled out of the singles this time.
"I think your opponents see that you're coming back when you're behind and that builds belief. But you can't have that mentality of like, this is just going to happen," Murray said.
Meanwhile, Murray and Evans is set to face either U.S. duo Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz or Dutch team Robin Haase and Jean-Julien Rojer.