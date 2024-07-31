Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Pulls Off Stunning Comeback To Progress To Men's Doubles Quarterfinals

PARIS: British tennis legend Andy Murray and his doubles partner Dan Evans pulled off a stunning victory from the jaws of defeat as they got the better of Belgium's Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in a thrilling match at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

The closely-fought contest was played on the clay courts of Roland Garros. Two-time Olympic singles champion Murray and his partner were the recipients of rousing support by a sizable British contingent on a hot and muggy night on Court Suzanne Lenglen as the British duo registered a 6-3 6-7(8) 11-9 victory to advance to the quarter-finals.

Earlier in the match, the British duo squandered two match points in a nail-biting second set tiebreak and looked to be heading out as the Belgians raced to a 9-7 lead in the third set.