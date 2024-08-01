Paris Olympics 2024: Top Indian Athletes To Watch Out For On Day 6

PARIS: India's pursuit of Olympic glory faced a setback yesterday after some Indian athletes suffered defeat on the fifth day of action at the Paris Olympic Games 2024.
Ace paddler Manika Batra crashed out in the pre-quarterfinals of the women's singles event while paddler Sreeja Akula went down fighting against world number one Yingshaw Sun.
The Indian contingent in Paris will look to bounce back after a string of disappointing results yesterday. Boxing, hockey, and badminton will take the centre-stage on Day 6 of the quadrennial event.
Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, ace shuttler Lakshya Sen and veteran HS Prannoy marched into the pre-quarterfinals of the women's and men's singles events at the Paris Games.
Shuttler Prannoy has set up a mouthwatering clash with fellow country-mate Lakshya Sen in the men's singles event.
On the other hand, World no.5 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be up against Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in the men's doubles quarter-finals.
It will be followed by Sindhu's round of 16 match in the women's singles tournament. Golfers Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma will start-off India's day with the men's individual finals.
Rifleman Swapnil Kusale will make a bid for India's third medal in the men's 50m rifle three-position event.
Boxer Nikhat Zareen will also be in action today against world champion Wu Yu of China in the women's flyweight pre-quarterfinals.
As far as Hockey is concerned, Harmanpreet Singh's men will lock horns against defending champions Belgium in the Pool B match.
The Red Lions are the runaway leaders in the pool, with three wins under their belt. The Indian men's hockey team is second, with two wins and a draw.
