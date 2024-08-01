Paris Olympics 2024: Top Indian Athletes To Watch Out For On Day 6

PARIS: India's pursuit of Olympic glory faced a setback yesterday after some Indian athletes suffered defeat on the fifth day of action at the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

Ace paddler Manika Batra crashed out in the pre-quarterfinals of the women's singles event while paddler Sreeja Akula went down fighting against world number one Yingshaw Sun.

The Indian contingent in Paris will look to bounce back after a string of disappointing results yesterday. Boxing, hockey, and badminton will take the centre-stage on Day 6 of the quadrennial event.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, ace shuttler Lakshya Sen and veteran HS Prannoy marched into the pre-quarterfinals of the women's and men's singles events at the Paris Games.