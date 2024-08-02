Paris Olympics 2024: Tulika Maan Knocked Out Of Women's Elimination Round

PARIS: India's pursuit of a fourth medal on Day 7 of the Paris Olympics suffered a blow as Indian judoka Tulika Maan got knocked out of the women's +78kg elimination round of 32.

Maan was completely outplayed by Cuba's Idalys Ortiz, who wrapped up the lop-sided encounter in just 28 seconds into the match in a 10-0 drubbing.

The Cuban, a seasoned Olympian and the London 2012 gold medalist, was clinical in her victory which sent her to the round of 16.

The repechage system at Paris 2024 offers a second chance to compete for bronze medals, but only to those who lose in the quarter-finals, leaving Maan without further opportunities in the competition.