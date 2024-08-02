Paris Olympics 2024: Tulika Maan Knocked Out Of Women's Elimination Round

PARIS: India's pursuit of a fourth medal on Day 7 of the Paris Olympics suffered a blow as Indian judoka Tulika Maan got knocked out of the women's +78kg elimination round of 32.
Maan was completely outplayed by Cuba's Idalys Ortiz, who wrapped up the lop-sided encounter in just 28 seconds into the match in a 10-0 drubbing.
The Cuban, a seasoned Olympian and the London 2012 gold medalist, was clinical in her victory which sent her to the round of 16.
The repechage system at Paris 2024 offers a second chance to compete for bronze medals, but only to those who lose in the quarter-finals, leaving Maan without further opportunities in the competition.
Despite her early elimination, the Commonwealth Games silver medallist and former South Asian Games champion can be proud of herself. This Olympic debut marks a significant milestone in her career.
She had previously claimed two bronze medals from the Asian Junior Championships, demonstrating her capability and potential to thrive in the sport.
Tulika Maan has established herself as a force to be reckoned with on the national as well as the international stage. She has won multiple gold medals at the senior national level in India and has also secured a silver medal at the junior national level.
Since 2019, she has been a regular contender in the IJF World Tour, where she bagged a bronze medal at the Asian Open in Taipei.
Her impressive resume includes a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Championships in Jaipur and the 2019 Commonwealth Championships in Walsall.
Maan made her World Championships debut in Budapest in 2017 and later competed in Tokyo. She continued to showcase her skills by earning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022 and another silver at the Asian Open in Kuwait in 2023.
