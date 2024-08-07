Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat To Battle For Gold; Mirabai Chanu In Action On Day 12

PARIS: Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat will go for Olympic glory today as she will take on Sarah Hildebrandt in the gold medal match in the women’s Freestyle 50kg event at the Paris Olympics 2024.
She was in red-hot form yesterday as she won three matches on the trot to seal her place in the summit clash.
The 30-year-old wrestler from Haryana started-off her campaign in sublime fashion with a huge win over reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the round of 16 bout.
She defeated Oksana Livach of Ukraine by a scoreline of 7-5 to progress to the semi-finals of the competition.
In the semis, she thrashed Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 to storm into the finals.
Mirabai Chanu, another medal prospect, will also kick-start her campaign in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event as India will look to increase their medal tally.
She has an incredible opportunity to script history by becoming the first weightlifter from India to win two Olympic medals, but a challenging field and lingering fitness concerns stand in the way.
Her best effort since Tokyo came at the 2022 Commonwealth Games where she lifted 201kg (88kg 113kg). She had won the silver in Tokyo by heaving 202kg (87kg 115kg).
Apart from Vinesh, another notable Indian wrestler Antim Panghal will also take the centre-stage on Wednesday as she will begin her campaign against Zyenep Yetgil in the pre-quarter-finals.
Meanwhile, India women's table tennis team will also be in action as Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath will combine for the quarterfinals against Germany in the afternoon.
