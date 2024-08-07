Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat To Battle For Gold; Mirabai Chanu In Action On Day 12

PARIS: Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat will go for Olympic glory today as she will take on Sarah Hildebrandt in the gold medal match in the women’s Freestyle 50kg event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

She was in red-hot form yesterday as she won three matches on the trot to seal her place in the summit clash.

The 30-year-old wrestler from Haryana started-off her campaign in sublime fashion with a huge win over reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the round of 16 bout.

She defeated Oksana Livach of Ukraine by a scoreline of 7-5 to progress to the semi-finals of the competition.