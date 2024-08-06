Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat To Face Defending Champion Yui Susaki In Opening Match

PARIS: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat is set to kick-start her campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday.

A tough challenge awaits her in the opening match as Phogat will take on Japan's Yui Susaki in the women's 50kg wrestling event.

The 30-year-old wrestler from Haryana, will be hoping to start-off the tournament with a win.

However, it will not be easy as she has a daunting task in front of her. Her opponent Susaki won the gold medal at Tokyo 2020, that too without conceding a single point.

She also has not lost a single bout since 2010, except for three defeats to Yuki Irie in 2015, 2017 and 2019.