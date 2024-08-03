Paris Olympics: Andy Murray’s career ends with Olympics doubles defeat at Roland Garros

PARIS: Andy Murray's illustrious career finally came to an end as he and doubles partner Dan Evans were beaten 6-2, 6-4 by American pair Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul in the Olympics quarter-finals at Roland Garros on Thursday night.

The 37-year-old Scot, regarded as one of Britain's greatest sportsmen after twice winning Wimbledon and reaching world number one, announced before the Games that he would retire once it was over.

After withdrawing from the singles as he recovered from surgery to remove a cyst in his spine, he and Evans won two rounds of the doubles, saving multiple match points in each, raising hopes of golden final chapter to his career.

They saved another match-point against the Americans at Court Suzanne-Lenglen on Thursday but the story ended as Evans hit a shot long and to hand Fritz and Paul the win that ended Murray's hopes of a fourth Olympic medal.

He won singles in 2012 and 2016 and also claimed a mixed doubles silver medal in 2012.

Murray was given standing ovation at the end as he saluted the crown on Court Suzanne Lenglen with Fritz and Paul joining in. Evans was clearly emotional and Murray had tears in his eyes as he walked off waving to the crowd one last time.

"Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul are all smiles after an easy victory over Andy Murray and Daniel Evans.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, who Murray met 36 times in a career-long rivalry, led the tributes.

"I have only praise for him, an incredible competitor and one of the greatest warriors the game has ever seen," Djokovic told reporters after he reached the singles semi-finals. "His fighting spirits will inspire people for generations to come."

Over the past two decades Murray has been the figurehead of British tennis and for several years was part of the game's Big Four with Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Djokovic. Agencies

Also Read:

Also Watch:

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/uWMX71NsdjM?si=7xDcf5SSPslgudvZ" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen></iframe>