Paris Olympics: Anush Agarwalla makes history in individual dressage despite elimination

Versailles: India’s lone rider, Anush Agarwalla, astride Sir Caramello Old, finished ninth in Group E in the Dressage Grand Prix Individual Qualifier round of the Olympics Equestrian competitions here on Wednesday. The ninth-place finish in his group meant, Agarwalla, the 24-year-old from Kolkata who has been training in Germany since he was 17, was eliminated from the competition in the first stage.

But it was still a good enough achievement for Indian equestrian as Agarwalla became the first Indian to compete in dressage at the Summer Olympic Games after achieving the Minimum Eligibility Requirement (MER) four times to obtain a quota for the country.

Anush Agarwalla and his horse, Sir Caramello Old were awarded a total of 66.444 penalty points by the judges, which saw them finish ninth in their group. Only two competitors from each group progressed to the final of the event.

Denmark's Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour topped Group E with a score of 80.792 while Germany's Isabell Wirth finished second. IANS

