Paris Olympics: Chinese divers Wang Zongyuan, Long Daoyi win men’s synchro 3m springboard gold

Paris: Chinese divers Wang Zongyuan and Long Daoyi fended off a strong challenge from Mexico’s Juan Celaya Hernandez and Osmar Olvera Ibarra to win the men’s synchronized 3m springboard title at the Paris Olympics on Friday. With this medal, the pair maintained China’s domination of diving events in the Paris Olympics, winning their fourth gold in the sport.

Despite two below-par dives, Wang and Long managed to nail their last and most difficult dive to claim the fourth diving gold for China in Paris with a score of 446.1 points.

Hernandez and Ibarra were only 2.07 points behind, finishing second. Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding of Britain, who finished second at the 2022 and 2023 world championships, took the bronze medal in 438.15. IANS

