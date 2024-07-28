Paris Olympics: Good start for Novak Djokovic

Paris: World No.2 Novak Djokovic began the hunt for his maiden gold medal on a strong note as he defeated Australia’s Matthew Ebden 6-0, 6-1 in the opening game. Though this is the Serbian’s fifth appearance at the Games, Djokovic has never bettered the bronze medal that he won on his debut at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

It only took 54 minutes for the 24-time Grand Slam winner to defeat Ebden, who was playing his first singles game in two years.

Djokovic was originally set to enter the tournament as the No.2 seed but due to the late withdrawal by World No.1 Jannik Sinner, was handed the number one seeding.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz, who recently won the French Open at this venue earlier this year, is in the hunt to become only the second player after Rafael Nadal (2008) to win the French Open and Olympics single title in the same year.

Alcaraz defeated Lebanon’s Hady Habib 6-3, 6-1 in a comfortable encounter. He will partner up with Rafael Nadal in the men’s doubles against Argentina. (IANS)

