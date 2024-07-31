Paris Olympics: India paddler Manika Batra beats Prithika Pavade 4-0 in TT women's singles

Paris: India paddler Manika Batra outclassed Prithika Pavade of France in the table tennis women's singles round of 32 match of the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Manika Batra defeated her French opponent by 4-0 (11-9, 11-6, 11-9, 11-7) in the table tennis women's singles round of 32 match.

Batra bounced back from a two-point deficit to win the first game 11-9. The Indian clinched the second game with a comfortable five-point margin. Even though Pavade tried to resist in the third game, Batra took the game 11-9. (ANI)

