Paris: Indian boxer Amit Panghal crashed out of the Paris Olympics following a loss in round of 16 phase of men's 51 kg category. Amit lost to Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba by 1-4. In the initial rounds, Amit was highly attacking and both boxers traded punches. But in the third round, judges ruled in favour of the Zambian boxer entirely and he won by a split decision by 1-4. (ANI)

