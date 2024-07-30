Paris Olympics: Indian shooters Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh duo qualifies for 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team bronze-medal match

Chateauroux: Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh progressed to the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team bronze-medal match after finishing third in the qualification round, at the Paris Olympics, here on Monday.

Bhaker-Sarabjot shot 580-20x in the three series to finish third, ahead of the South Korea's Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho, in the qualification round.

The two teams will feature in the bronze medal match on Tuesday at 1:00 PM IST where Manu will eye her second bronze at the Olympics.

Turkiye's Sevval Ilayda Tarhan and Yusuf Dikec, meanwhile, equalled the Olympic qualification record of 582, set by India at Tokyo 2020.

They will take on Serbian duo Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec in the gold medal match. Both pairs are assured a medal at Paris Olympics.

Another Indian pair of Rhythm Sangwan and Arjung Singh Cheema were eliminated after finishing 10th with a score of 576-14x.

On Sunday, Manu became the first Indian female shooter to win an Olympic medal after bagging the women’s 10m air pistol bronze.

Also Read: Paris Olympics: Young shooter Arjun Babuta finishes fourth in Men’s 10m Air Rifle final

Also Watch: