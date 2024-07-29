Paris Olympics: It's A Very Proud Moment Personally To Me, Says Manu's Coach Jaspal Rana After Bronze Win

Paris: Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker's coach, Jaspal Rana opened up about the Indian shooter winning the bronze medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics and said that it was a proud moment for him.

The Indian shooter finished third to secure a bronze medal in the final of the Women's Air Pistol event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Jaspal Rana said that Manu Bhaker's hard work has paid off at the Paris Olympics after she won the bronze medal at the 10 Metre Women's Air Pistol event.

"I am happy that Manu's hard work has paid... This is a proud moment for me," Jaspal Rana said.

The 22-year-old became the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting at the Olympics.

Bhaker brought India's first medal in the ongoing mega event as she won a bronze medal with a score of 221.7.

It was a redemption arc for Manu after her pistol malfunctioned at the Tokyo Olympics. She made history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach a shooting final in an individual event of the Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004.

South Korea's Ye Jin clinched the gold medal with an Olympic record of 243.2 points. Her compatriot, Kim Yeji, settled for silver with 241.3 points.

On the opening day, Bhaker finished third in the qualification round of Women's 10 Metre Air Pistol to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Saturday. While Rhythm Sangwan failed to make her place in the final after finishing in 15th place.

