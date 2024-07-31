Paris Olympics: Philippines’ Nesthy Petecio knocked out India boxer Jasmine Lamboria in round of 32

Paris [France]: Philippines’ Nesthy Petecio knocked India boxer Jasmine Lamboria out of the women’s 57 kg round of 32 match in the ongoing Paris Olympics on Tuesday. The bout didn’t start on an ideal note for Jaismine after she found herself trailing at the end of the first round. In the second round, Petecio continued to impose her dominance over the Indian boxer.

In the third and final round, Jasmine needed to pull off a remarkable comeback to turn the entire bout in her favour. However, the comeback never came and she ended up losing the match by 0:5 on points.

