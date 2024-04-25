Paris Olympics: Star Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar undergoes knee surgery

DOHA: Star Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar has undergone a surgery on his injured knee that ruled him out of the Paris Olympics in July-August. The 25-year-old, who is a silver medallist at the Asian and Commonwealth Games, underwent the surgery in Doha.

"The surgery was successful under Dr. Bruno Olory at the Aspetar Hospital, Doha. Thank you everyone for all your love and blessings during this tough phase. 18 hours post-surgery and I am already walking," wrote Sreeshankar on Instagram.

Sreeshankar had injured his left knee while training in Palakkad earlier this month. Agencies

