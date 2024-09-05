Paris Paralympics 2024: 2 More Golds Take India’s Medal Tally to 25

Paris: The Indian players continue to perform well in the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024. With two more gold medals and two silvers, the Indian medals tally has reached 25.

Indian players ruled the Men's Club throw F51 event in the Paris Paralympics 2024. Dharambir broke the Asian records to claim the gold medal in the event. Meanwhile, Pranav Soorma clinched the silver as Indian club throwers dominated the men's F51 event at the Paralympics in Paris on Wednesday.

35-year-old Dharambir produced this record-breaking 34.92 m throw in his fifth attempt of the day. The first four attempts were declared as fouls by the officials at the event, but the fifth through gave him the podium finish. Meanwhile, Pranav Soorma, a 29-year-old man from Faridabad who suffered a spine injury when he was just 16 years old, managed to grab the silver with a 34.59 m throw in the same event. Thus India grabbed both the Gold and Silver medals in the Men's Club throw F51 event.

Meanwhile, Harvinder Singh also brought fame to the country. He bagged the gold medal in the Men’s Recurve event. This gold increased the total number of gold medals for India to 5. He will also participate in the Mixed Recurve event, which is scheduled for later in the day. Earlier in the day, Sachin Sarjerao Khilari had bagged another silver medal in the Men's Shot Put F46 event.

India stands in the 13th position on the points table of the Paris Paralympics 2024 with a total of 25 medals. This is the highest-ever tally for the country in the Paralympics. Out of the 25 medals, India has 5 Gold Medals, 9 Silver Medals and 10 Bronze Medals.