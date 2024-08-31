Paris Paralympics 2024: Shooters Avani Lekhara wins gold in 10m Air Rifle shooting

PARIS: Shooters Avani Lekhara and Mona Aggarwal opened India's account at the 2024 Paris Paralympics by securing gold and bronze medals, respectively, in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event. Avani, who won the gold medal in the same event at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, successfully defended her title, setting a Paralympic Games record with 249.7 points in the final standings.

India's para-shooter Mona Aggarwal, who secured the bronze medal, finished with 228.7 points in the final standings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the duo for their strong outing in the Paralympic Games.

“Congratulations to Mona Agarwal on winning the Bronze medal in the R2 Women 10m Air Rifle SH1 event at the Paris Paralympics 2024! Her remarkable achievement reflects her dedication and quest for excellence. India is proud of Mona,” PM Modi wrote on X.

“India opens its medal account in the Paralympics 2024! Congratulations to Avani Lekhara for winning the coveted Gold in the R2 Women 10M Air Rifle SH1 event. She also creates history as she is the 1st Indian woman athlete to win 3 Paralympic medals! Her dedication continues to make India proud,” he added. IANS

