Paris Paralympics 2024: Sprinter Preeti Pal bags bronze in women’s 100m T-35 Final

Paris: India opened its account in the athletics competitions at the Paris Paralympics with a bronze medal as sprinter Preeti Pal finished third in the Women’s 100m - T35 Final with a personal best time here at Stade de France on Friday. The 23-year-old Preeti clocked 14.21 seconds, which is also her personal best to finish third. China’s world record-holder Zhou Xia won gold in 13.58 seconds while her compatriot Guo Qianqian took silver in 13.74 seconds.

A bronze medallist in the World Para-Athletics Championship 2024, Preeti is a gold medallist in both the Indian Open Para Athletics International Championship (2024) and the National Para Athletics Championship (2024). She had narrowly missed a place on the podium in the 2022 Asian Para Games at Hangzhou last year, finishing fourth.

However, on Friday, the 23-year-old, who hails from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, could not be denied her place under the spotlight. IANS

