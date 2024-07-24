Paris Saint Germain exploring possibility to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United

New Delhi: Kylian Mbappe’s departure has put a lot of pressure on Paris Saint Germain as they have let go of their club captain and generational player on a free transfer to one of their biggest European rivals.

The last time PSG lost their marquee player was back in 2016 when Zlatan Ibrahmovic left the club to join Manchester United. They followed his departure with the signing of Neymar jr for a world record fee of 222 million Euros and Mbappe for 180 million euros in the 2018 season.

In the past few weeks many big names in the likes of Victor Osimhen, Vinicius Jr and Bruno Fernandes have been linked to the Parisian club.

According to a report by Sky Sports, PSG have added Jadon Sancho to their list after he starred for Dortmund during their dream Champions League run which ended in heartbreak against Real Madrid in the finals.

Sancho heavily impressed in the Champions League completing more dribbles than anyone in the competition and was on top of his game against PSG in the semifinals where the Dortmund defeated the former over two legs.

The ‘beef’ between Erik Ten Hag and Jadon Sancho which saw the English international move to Dortmund on a season long loan seems to be finally over with the head coach admitting that it was time to draw the line and ‘move on.’ IANS

