Paris Saint-Germain move six points clear at top of Ligue 1 after beating Lens 1-0

PARIS: Ousmane Dembele’s early goal was enough as defending champion Paris Saint-Germain beat Lens 1-0 to move six points clear at the top of the French league on Saturday.

Winger Bradley Barcola broke free down the left in the fourth minute and set up Dembélé with a low cross to the back post.

Barcola has been PSG’s best attacking player this season. Near the end of the first half, he played a through ball to Marco Asensio but goalkeeper Brice Samba saved his angled shot.

PSG failed to score a second goal, despite Lens having defender Abdukodir Khusanov sent off in the 59th for a reckless foul on Achraf Hakimi.

Dembele’s return to form is a boost for coach Luis Enrique, whose team has struggled to score in the Champions League. PSG will host Atletico Madrid at Parc des Princes on Wednesday. Agencies

