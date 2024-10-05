Paris Saint-Germain’s Lucas Beraldo replaces injured Gleison Bremer in Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers squad

Brasilia: Paris Saint-Germain defender Lucas Beraldo will replace injured Gleison Bremer in the Brazilian squad, which faces Chile and Peru in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Juventus defender Bremer, who sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee during a Champions League match against Bull Leipzig on Wednesday, will undergo surgery in the coming days.

“Unfortunately, we have received news of a serious injury to the athlete Bremer, a person who deserves all our respect, consideration, affection and support, so that he can return as soon as possible. In his place, we are calling up Beraldo, from PSG,” said coach Dorival Jr. IANS

