Paris Saint-Germain Sign Belgian Star Mika Godts from Ajax on Five-Year Contract

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain has signed Belgian left winger Mika Godts from Ajax on a five-year contract, the two-time European champion announced on Saturday. The 21-year-old had a breakout season last year, scoring 17 goals and providing 12 assists in the Dutch league, where he was named young player of the year. According to Ajax, the transfer fee was 55 million euros, including bonuses.

Godts has been capped twice by Belgium but missed out on a spot in its World Cup squad. Agencies

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