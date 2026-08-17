Dina Asher-Smith Equals European Championships Medal Record With 4x100m Relay Gold

NEW DELHI: Dina Asher-Smith equalled the record as the most-decorated athlete in European Championships history after helping Britain win the women’s 4x100 metres relay gold on Saturday night, taking her career tally at the continental championships to 10 medals. The British quartet of Amy Hunt, Asher-Smith, Success Eduan and Imani Lansiquot produced a flawless display in Birmingham, clocking 42.05 seconds to secure victory. The gold was Asher-Smith’s seventh European title and, coupled with two silver medals and a bronze, drew her level with Polish sprint great Irena Szewinska, who won 10 European Championship medals between 1966 and 1978.

For Hunt, who completed the 100m-200m sprint double earlier in the week, the relay victory sealed a third gold medal of the championships Agencies

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