Paris St. Germain forced to wait for title win after thrilling draw with Le Havre

PARIS: Paris St. Germain was held to a 3-3 draw at home to relegation-battling Le Havre on Saturday and will need to wait before confirming its 12th Ligue 1 title.

PSG would have clinched the title with three games to spare with a victory. It has a 12-point gap over second-placed AS Monaco, which faces Lyon on Sunday, and a goal difference of 47 to Monaco’s 18.

The away side opened the scoring in the 19th minute through Christopher Operi and PSG levelled 10 minutes later with Bradley Barcola scoring, but Le Havre went ahead again seven minutes before the break when Andre Ayew found the net.

Le Havre made it 3-1 with an Abdoulaye Toure penalty in the 61st minute, before Achraf Hakimi gave PSG hope with a goal 12 minutes from time and Goncalo Ramos levelled in added time. Le Havre are 15th on 29 points.

With one eye on PSG’s Champions League semi-final at Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, Luis Enrique named just one player from the midweek win over Lorient in his starting side, with Kylian Mbappe dropped to the bench. Agencies

