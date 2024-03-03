Paris St Germain held to goalless draw at Monaco

PARIS: Ligue 1 leader Paris St Germain and AS Monaco played out a 0-0 draw at Stade Louis II on Friday, as Luis Enrique’s side extended their unbeaten league run to 19 games.

PSG moved to 55 points, 12 clear of second-placed Brest, which hosts Le Havre on Sunday. Monaco, still winless at home this year, remains third with 42 points.

Despite the visitors dominating possession, Monaco came closest to opening the scoring during the first half, with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma keeping the hosts at bay.

PSG looked more dangerous in the second half, despite forward Kylian Mbappe having been substituted at halftime, but Bradley Barcola and Vitinha could not find a way past keeper Radoslaw Majecki.

PSG next play at Real Sociedad in the second leg of its Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday, where it holds a 2-0 lead. Agencies

