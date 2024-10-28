Parthib Gogoi could become future ‘Chhetri’: Juan Pedro Benali

GUWAHATI: The Indian Super League (ISL) continues to be a breeding ground for young talents across India, and while every team has its stars; a few players stand out for their sheer skill and promise. NorthEast United FC’s Parthib Gogoi is one such talent. Known for his flair, dazzling ball control, and powerful long-range shots, Gogoi quickly became a fan-favourite at the Highlanders last season.

The 21-year-old forward scored five goals, provided four assists in ISL 2023-24, and played a pivotal role in NorthEast United’s Durand Cup 2024 triumph, where he netted during the penalty shootout in the final against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. After his brace against Jamshedpur FC on Saturday, Gogoi now became the third-highest scorer for NorthEast United FC in the ISL (10 goals), with only Bartholomew Ogbeche and Deshorn Brown (12 goals each) having netted more for the Highlanders in the competition. His early rise is supported by the fact that the forward has scored the most goals by any player in the ISL before turning 22.

NEUFC coach Benali is very optimistic with the future of Parthib. He said, “Parthib is a young guy and is very good. He needs to go forward, because the sky’s the limit for him. The player needs to work harder every single day. I tell you, if he continues working hard, he will become the future Sunil Chhetri of India.”

Gogoi, who has signed a contract extension with NorthEast United until 2027, shares a deep connection with the club. Reflecting on his journey, he said, “Every time I step on the field, it gives me goosebumps. I will never forget my first professional goal in the ISL against Mumbai City FC. From there to my first senior hat-trick against Shillong Lajong, scoring these goals here has been a privilege,” told Gogoi.

He added, “This club feels like home. I can’t imagine being anywhere else.”

