Playing against Mohun Bagan is a motivation for us: NEUFC head coach Juan Pedro Benali

ISL: NEUFC face Bagan on Monday

GUWAHATI: NorthEast United FC will take on Mohun Bagan SG in their second game of the season in ISL on Monday. The match will be held at VYBK in Kolkata.

It will be a rematch of the Durand Cup final between the NorthEast United FC and Mohun Bagan SG, where the Highlanders prevailed 4-3 on penalties to clinch the first silverware in the club’s history.

The Highlanders opened their ISL 2024-25 campaign with a narrow 1-0 away win to another Kolkata club Mohammedan SC.

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali felt that playing against Mohun Bagan at Salt Lake Stadium is good enough motivation for the squad. Talking to the local media before their departure on Saturday he said, “Playing against Mohun Bagan, you don’t need more motivation. We are going to face them in their field again. We know they will be waiting for us. That is a big motivation for us.”

The coach further stressed that the Durand Cup final is in the past and focuses only on the upcoming fixture. “The Durand Cup is past, and so is the game against Mohammedan SC. You are only as good as your last game. Football is strange at times. In some games, you will play very well but you’ll end up losing the game and nobody will remember that you played well. Some games you will play badly but you will win and everybody will remember the result,” Benali added.

Meanwhile one of the team’s youngsters - Thoi Singh - expressed that the team is upbeat before facing Mohun Bagan SG. “The entire team is motivated to play against Mohun Bagan. The Durand Cup has certainly given us an added motivation. On the field it’s 11 vs 11, so we are looking forward to the game,” said Thoi.

