Pat Cummins hints at changes after Bangladesh ‘outplayed Australia in all facets’

Darwin: Australia captain Pat Cummins has kept the door open for any changes to the team for the second Test match against Bangladesh, following their drubbing in Darwin on Sunday.

He also pointed out where it all went wrong while hinting that there might be changes in the team for the second game, which gets underway from August 22 in Mackay.

Speaking after the loss, Cummins pointed out that their catapulting on Day 1 was the key reason behind this loss. “Probably that day one. You know, I thought our preparation was pretty much spot on. I thought it was excellent. So, no excuses. They played really well. I thought the day-one wicket was doing a little bit early, but obviously got to try and find a way to bat a little bit longer than we did, and then, just couldn’t penetrate with the ball. But I thought they played really well,” he told broadcasters here after the defeat.

The Aussie skipper then hinted that there might be changes in the pipeline after a full-strength Australian side lost to Bangladesh for the first time at home. “I think every time there’s a game like this, you always kind of look at your match-ups and your make-up of the team for the next one. But we only just finished, so we’ll think about it. We’re pretty good at bouncing back, so no doubt the batters and every group will get together and have a good think about this one and where we can improve,” he added. IANS

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