Mitchell Starc returns as Australia recall Renshaw for ODIs against India

Melbourne: Experienced pacer Mitchell Starc, who hasn't played ODIs since last November, has been named in Australia's home ODI squad against India with as uncapped batter Matthew Renshaw getting a recall.

Australia on Tuesday announced a 15-man squad to play India in three ODI matches beginning on October 19, along with a 14-member squad for the first two T20s that follow as Mitchell Marsh's side continue their build up to next year's T20 World Cup.

India's white-ball tour begins on October 19 with the first 50-over match in Perth, followed by games in Adelaide and Sydney.

The five-match T20 series kicks off on October 29 in Canberra, with the first two T20s at Manuka Oval and the MCG, respectively, already sold out to the public, while fewer than 5000 tickets remain for the fifth match at the Gabba.

Marsh will again captain the ODI team in the absence of Pat Cummins, who is continuing his recovery from lumbar bone stress in preparation for the Ashes.

Starc, who retired from T20I cricket last month, will return to the international fold to take on a strong India line-up that includes former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The left-armer is one of four inclusions to Australia's 50-over squad from that 2-1 defeat to the Proteas alongside Renshaw, Matt Short and Mitch Owen.

Owen and Renshaw are in the frame to make their ODI debuts against India, having performed strongly in 50-over domestic cricket. Left-hander Renshaw was previously called into the ODI squad in Pakistan in 2022 as cover but is yet to debut. (IANS)

