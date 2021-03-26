Pathum Nissanka ton helps Sri Lanka turn tables on Windies 1st Test: Day 4

ANTIGUA: Debutant Pathum Nissanka scored his maiden Test century as Sri Lanka turned the tables on the West Indies on Day 4 of the first Test. Nissanka's 103, along with wicketkeeper-batsman NiroshanDickwella's 96, helped the Lankans score 476 runs and post a target of 375 for the hosts.

West Indies were put in to bat for 20 overs and were 34/1 at stumps.

The Windies made a solid start in pursuit of the target but lost John Campbell for 11 — well caught low down by Dickwella off pacer DushmanthaChameera. Captain KraiggBrathwaite will resume on Thursday morning on eight not out and with him Nkrumah Bonner on 15 not out with West Indies needing another 340 runs to win.

The day began well for the West Indies, with Alzarri Joseph picking a wicket off the fifth ball of the day with the new ball.

Roach proved to be the best bowler with 3/74 off 27 overs to end the match with six wickets — following up his 3/47 off 16 overs in the first innings.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 169 all out & 476 all out (PathumNissanka 103, NiroshanDickwella 96, Oshada Fernando 91; Kemar Roach 3/74) vs West Indies 271 all out and 34/1 (Nkrumah Bonner 15 batting; Vishwa Fernando 1/21). IANS

