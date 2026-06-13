Patri, Abhinav to spearhead India’s squad at Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Japan

New Delhi: All India Junior ranking medallists Tanvi Patri and Abhinav Garg will lead a strong Indian contingent for the Badminton Asia Junior (U-19) Championships to be held in Yatsushiro, Japan, from June 26-July 5, 2026.

The team championships will be conducted from June 26-30, with the individual championships scheduled thereafter.

Patri and Garg were directly selected for the team after winning the All India U-19 ranking tournament in Bengaluru last month, along with the top doubles pairings in each category.

Boys doubles combination of Punith S. and Pavan S., Diya Bheemaiah B. and Baruni Parshwal (girls doubles), and Punith S. and Deepak Raj Aditi (mixed doubles) were the three direct selections in the paired events.

The rest of the squad was picked following a selection trial at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati as per the guidelines laid out by the Junior Selection Committee, BAI. IANS

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