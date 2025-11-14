Germany captain Joshua Kimmich ruled out of Luxembourg match

MUNICH: Germany captain Joshua Kimmich has been ruled out of Friday’s World Cup qualifying trip to Luxembourg, becoming the latest player added to coach Julian Nagelsmann’s injury list.

The German FA (DFB) issued a statement on Thursday saying that the Bayern Munich midfielder had “suffered an injury to his right ankle” and was ruled out of Friday’s trip to Luxembourg.

The 30-year-old is likely to return for Monday’s home clash with Slovakia.

Kimmich joins centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck and midfielder Nadiem Amiri on the injured list in Nagelsmann’s squad for the matches, while forward Karim Adeyemi misses Friday’s clash through suspension.

The Germans are already without Kai Havertz, Jamal Musiala, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Antonio Rudiger, Niclas Fullkrug and Tim Kleindienst.

Germany is level on points in their World Cup qualifying group with second-placed Slovakia but ahead on goal difference, with only the first-placed team guaranteed to qualify for next year’s finals in North America. Agencies

Also Read: Chess World Cup: Arjun, Harikrishna advance; Praggnanandhaa goes down in tiebreaks