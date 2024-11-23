PCB appoints former Test captain Azhar Ali as head of youth development

Lahore: Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has been appointed as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Head of Youth Development following a recruitment process.

“This role will be an extension of Azhar’s existing responsibilities, as he also serves as a member of the Men’s National Selection Committee,” PCB said in a statement on Friday.

Azhar, a prominent figure in Pakistan cricket, started his career at the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in 2002 before progressing to the senior national team. Between 2010 and 2022, he played 97 Tests and 53 ODIs, captaining Pakistan in nine Tests and 31 ODIs. He was also a crucial member of Pakistan’s historic ICC Champions Trophy victory squad in 2017. IANS

