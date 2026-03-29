SAFF U20 Championship 2026: India emerge group toppers despite draw with Bangladesh

Male: The Indian U20 men's team finished as Group B toppers after playing out a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh in their second match of the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 at the National Stadium.

Vishal Yadav handed the Blue Colts the lead in the 17th minute, but Bangladesh struck deep into first-half stoppage time through Md Abdul Riyad Fahim to ensure the points were shared.

The result was enough for India to stay on top of the group, having already secured qualification for the semi-finals following their 3-0 win over Pakistan. Bangladesh finished runners-up due to an inferior goal difference.

Mahesh Gawali's side will now face Bhutan in the semi-final on Wednesday, while Bangladesh will take on Nepal in the other last-four clash at 16:15 IST. IANS

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