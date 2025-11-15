PCB shortlists six cities for two new Pakistan Super League franchises

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed six potential cities for bidders interested in acquiring the rights to own two new teams in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the upcoming decade.

In a recent meeting between PSL CEO Salman Naseer and current franchise representatives, the PCB announced that bidders would be able to select from Hyderabad, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit, and Rawalpindi. The process to acquire ownership of the new teams will begin with the issuance of tenders in the coming days, with the sale expected to be concluded by next month.

Following the conclusion of this exercise, renewal offer letters reflecting the new franchise fees for the next 10 years have been formally shared with all compliant PSL Franchises requesting them to revert with their decision within the stipulated timeline.

“To ensure full transparency and facilitate a clear understanding of the valuations, the PCB has also arranged collective and individual meetings between franchise representatives and the independent valuer (EY MENA). These sessions will allow the franchises to review the valuation methodology and discuss any queries,” the PCB said in a statement. IANS

