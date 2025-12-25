Pep Guardiola has significantly helped me refine my game: Erling Haaland

Mumbai: Considered one of the best players in the world and the greatest Norwegian player ever, Erling Haaland has blossomed as a striker after joining English club Manchester City, helping the light blues to excellence in the Premier League.

As the English Premier League gets ready for a busy festival season that would have a bearing on the overall fortunes of clubs, Haaland is looking forward to performing at his best to help Manchester City reap rich rewards during this busy period of the English football season, which remains in action even as the rest of the world takes a Christmas break.

One of the factors that has contributed to Haaland improving as a player since moving to England from German side Borussia Dortmund is the influence of super coach Pep Guardiola. (Agencies)

