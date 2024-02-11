Pep Guardiola warns Manchester City of Everton threat

LONDON: Pep Guardiola says Manchester City cannot afford to take victory against Everton for granted as it bids to return to the top of the Premier League despite a formidable recent record against the Toffees.

Guardiola’s men, seeking its 10th straight win in all competitions, have won 11 and drawn two of their past 13 league games against Everton, who last won in 2017.

Everton has managed only one win in its past 10 matches in all competitions and is languishing in the relegation zone. But Guardiola has frustrating memories of Everton’s 1-1 draw at City last season and has urged his players not to let their guard down on Saturday.

“Tomorrow we wake up and go direct to play a football game at 12:30 pm, so we have to be ready,” he said on Friday.

“Since arriving, Everton always took results here. I don’t know why, maybe because they are good. So we have to be ready. Hopefully it’s going to go well, but last season we could not win.” Agencies

