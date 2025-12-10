Perfectly fine physically and mentally: Shubman Gill

Cuttack: Shubman Gill, India’s vice captain for the five-game T20I series against South Africa, said that his body was feeling ‘perfectly fine’ heading into the series as he made a return to international cricket after recovering from a neck injury.

Gill sustained a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata last month and underwent rehabilitation before being cleared by the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. Following India’s 2-1 ODI series win over South Africa on Saturday, head coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed Gill’s readiness for the five-match T20I series.

The 26-year-old was then named in the playing XI for the series opener and will open the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma while also taking on the leadership responsibilities as skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s deputy. Speaking to Murali Kartik, one of the members of the commentary and presentation panel for the series, before the start of play here in Cuttack, Gill said that he is mentally ready to get back to the grind. “Body feels perfectly fine. I spent a bit of time at the CoE and perfectly fine physically and mentally feeling ready,” Gill said. (IANS)

