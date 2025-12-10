Suryakumar Yadav, Gautam Gambhir and others visit Jagannath Temple

Puri: India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, along with head coach Gautam Gambhir and other members of the team and support staff, on Tuesday visited the Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri to seek blessings ahead of the opening T20I of the five-match series against South Africa.

Apart from captain Suryakumar Yadav, who was accompanied by his wife Devisha Shetty, and head coach Gambhir, batter Tilak Varma, fielding coach T. Dilip, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and other members of the support staff were among those who joined the temple visit.

“It’s really wonderful that the team received god’s blessings. Team India will surely succeed. The team manager, the coach, the captain, and the other players seek blessings here,” said Rabi Sankar Pratihari, secretary of the Puri District Athletic Association.

The members of the team and support staff entered the temple premises amid tight security arrangements as a large crowd of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the players. (IANS)

