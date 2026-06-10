Perry guides Australia to warm-up win over England ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup

Cardiff: Ellyse Perry’s masterful 64 helped Australia secure a five-wicket warm-up win over ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 hosts England. The six-time champions chased down 158 with an impressive performance ahead of their opening game against South Africa on Saturday.

Brief scores: England 157/6 in 20 overs (Alice Capsey 45, Freya Kemp 41; Alana King 2/10, Megan Schutt 2/20) lost to Australia 158/5 in 18.2 overs (Ellyse Perry 64, Beth Mooney 43; Lauren Bell 2/22, Alice Capsey 1/4) by five wickets. IANS

Also Read: Neymar recuperating well from calf injury ahead of World Cup