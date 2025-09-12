PGTI NEXGEN: Sanjeev Kumar registers maiden victory

Lucknow: Lucknow’s Sanjeev Kumar registered his maiden victory after shooting a terrific five-under 65 at his home course, the Lucknow Golf Club, in the third and final round of the PGTI NEXGEN’s seventh event of the season. The 33-year-old Sanjeev Kumar (68-70-65), who was three shots off the lead in second place after round two, totalled seven-under 203 for the week to record a two-shot triumph. Sanjeev’s spectacular come-from-behind victory resulted in him bagging the winning cheque worth Rs 2,54,300 that saw him rise from third to first position in the 2025 PGTI NEXGEN Order of Merit as his season’s earnings moved to Rs 7,08,740.

Chandimandir-based Umed Kumar (67-68-70), the overnight leader by three shots, carded an even-par 70 on day three to drop one spot and finish runner-up at a total of five-under 205. IANS

