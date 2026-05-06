Phil Foden set to sign long-term contract with Manchester City

Manchester: 25-year-old Phil Foden is set to commit his long-term future with English Premier League football club Manchester City as he has reached an agreement for an extended contract at the club.

The England footballer’s current deal with the Carabao Cup winners is set to expire next summer, and according to the report by the BBC, he will commit to a four-year deal, which will extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium till 2030. IANS

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